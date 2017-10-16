Uzbek delegation due in Iran

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 16

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The Uzbek government delegation headed by the country’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 16-18, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the Uzbek delegation is expected to hold meetings and negotiations with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, heads of the country’s other state organizations as part of the visit.

The Uzbek delegation will also participate in the Uzbek-Iranian business forum and hold talks with prospective partners.