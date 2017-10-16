Iran’s imports from EU increase amid export fall

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The EU countries exported over 3.429 million tons of goods, worth $4.761 billion, to Iran during the first six months of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The Islamic Republic’s imports from the EU registered a rise by 32 percent in terms of value and 42 percent in terms of volume compared to the preceding year, according to the latest statistics released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries ranked first among various economic regions from where Iran’s imports came, during the 6-month period.

Tehran imported some 3.46 million tons of goods, worth $5.999 billion, from the OIC countries during the period. This is 3 percent less in terms of volume and 19 percent more in terms of value respectively, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year (March 20-Sept. 22, 2016).

Iran’s imports from various economic regions, based on the TPOI report:

Economic organization March 20-Sept. 22, 2017 (million USD) March 20-Sept. 22, 2016 (million USD) Change OIC 5999 5044 19% EU 4761 3602 32% GCC 3788 3155 20% ECO 2011 1578 27% ASEAN 961 659 46% CIS 596 1035 -42%

In the meantime Iran’s non-oil exports to EU witnessed a significant fall by 24 percent to $617 million during the 6-month period.

The Islamic republic exported 610,000 tons of various non-oil products to the EU countries, 32 percent less year-on-year.

Iran’s non-oil export to all economic regions excluding ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) witnessed fall.

Iran’s non-oil exports to various economic regions, based on the TPOI report: