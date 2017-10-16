Heads of central banks of Central Asia, Middle East meet in Washington

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 16

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov attended a meeting of the heads of central banks of the Middle East and Central Asia, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the meeting was held on October 13 on the first day of the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington.

The prospects for improving monetary policy tools amid numerous challenges in those regions and in the world as a whole were discussed during the meeting.

Special attention was paid to sustainable reforms in the implementation of monetary and financial policies that will be important for maintaining stability and stimulating higher inclusive growth in the regions.

Nurmuratov updated the participants of the meeting with detailed information about the reforms being carried out in the country’s monetary policy, including measures in the liberalization of the currency market, as well as promising plans and tasks in that sphere.