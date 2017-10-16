Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, US increase trade turnover

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US has been growing this year, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 16.

"The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US amounted to $416 million in January-August 2017, which is by 7 percent more than in the same period of 2016,” he said. “Of course, this figure does not fully correspond to our potential opportunities and the trade turnover can grow."

