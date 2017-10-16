Azerbaijan’s e-payment system E-Pul launches new service

2017-10-16 11:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

E-Pul, an e-payment system of Azerbaijan, has launched service of card to card money transfer in US dollars, a source in the company told Trend.

Previously, this service was provided exclusively in the Azerbaijani national currency, the manat.

“For now, the service is available for users of the E-Pul mobile application for the iOS system,” the source noted. “In the near future, the service will be available in the mobile application for Android devices as well.”

The fee for the card to card money transfer service is at least one manat (59 US cents as of Oct. 16) or 1.5 percent for the transfer of large sums.