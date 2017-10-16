"EU loses Ankara’s trust"

2017-10-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The EU has lost Ankara’s trust because some political circles in such EU countries as Germany, Belgium and Denmark actively support Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other terrorist organizations and as a result of double standards in relation to Turkey, Turkish foreign policy expert Erdem Eren told Trend.

“Unfortunately, such terrorist organizations as the PKK strengthen their financial sources in the EU countries,” Eren, who is also the chief coordinator of the Beyaz Hareket political movement, said. “Moreover, there are many facts testifying the recruitment and training of the PKK militants in the EU countries.”

Eren also stressed that not only PKK, but also the supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement operate in the EU countries.

"As is known, a number of important participants of the Gulen movement are currently hiding in Greece, Belgium and, in particular, in Germany,” he said. “Despite Turkey demanded the extradition of members of the Fethullah Gulen movement, European countries still reject all Ankara’s demands.”

“The EU countries also do not exert any pressure on the supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement,” he said. “The EU did not render the necessary support to Turkey during the military coup attempt. The issue of Syrian refugees is another problem between Turkey and the EU.”

"Turkey accepted about 3 million Syrian refugees and thus protected the EU countries from a massive influx of migrants," Eren said, stressing that the presence of Syrian refugees in Turkey, primarily serves the EU interests.

Eren also added that the EU has not kept its promises on the abolition of visas for Turkish citizens, as well as on allocation of funds for the Turkish government to upkeep Syrian refugees.

The expert added that the policy of most EU member-states is directed not only against Turkey, but also against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan has recently said that the EU, not Ankara, will take the first step to end negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the structure.

Erdogan noted that Ankara won’t lose anything if Turkey is not accepted into the EU.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said that the relations between Turkey and the EU turned into “a theatrical performance.”

“Turkey calls on the EU to be more sincere towards Ankara,” the president said.

In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement. Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005.

