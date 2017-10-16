Azerbaijan may open trading house in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan will consider the possibility of opening a trading house in the US, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 16.

"This decision can be made in the future,” he said. “Everything depends on the volume and dynamics of our trade turnover with the US. We continue to analyze the situation and will work on the establishment of Azerbaijan’s trading houses in those countries, with which the trade turnover is successfully expanding and demonstrating positive dynamics.”

Story still developing