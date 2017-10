Polish FM due in Azerbaijan

2017-10-16 11:54 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski will visit Azerbaijan Oct. 18, said the press service of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

It is planned that Waszczykowski will meet Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as other officials within the framework of the visit.