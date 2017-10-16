Leyla Aliyeva: Food security important for peace, stability and sustainability

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Food security and rural development are important factors for ensuring peace, stability and sustainability in the world, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, goodwill ambassador of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Leyla Aliyeva said.

She made the remarks at an event dedicated to World Food Day, being held in ADA University in Baku Oct. 16.

The event was organized by the IDEA Public Union, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and FAO.

