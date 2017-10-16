Trump’s decision to decertify Tehran would make Iran-EU ties closer

2017-10-16 12:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A France-based political analyst has termed US President Donald Trump’s recent decision on Iran’s nuclear deal as a “geostrategic miscalculation”, adding that the decision would contribute to stronger ties between Tehran and the EU.

“Trump's decision is a step in the wrong direction and a geostrategic miscalculation. This deal is enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution and can't be undone because the US president decides to decertifiy Iran,” Milad Jokar, a visiting lecturer at EM Normandie and a political commentator at the Institute for Prospective and Security Studies in Europe, from Caen, France, told Trend.

During a combative speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump condemned Iran as a "fanatical regime" and refused to continue signing off on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/nuclear deal). In the meantime, the US president accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and proposed new sanctions.

“Iran is under the control of a fanatical regime that seized power in 1979 and forced proud people to submit to its extremist rule. This radical regime has raided the wealth of one of the world’s oldest and most vibrant nations, and spread death, destruction, and chaos all around the globe,” Trump said.

Saying that the pact has been certified several times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog body, Jokar added that Trump's decision to decertify Iran's compliance has nothing to do with the non-proliferation deal that was negotiated between the Europeans, Russia, China and the Islamic Republic.

“Trump's move is driven by the belief that Iran has to be isolated, which explains why Saudi Arabia and Israel are the only countries that backed Trump's decision,” the expert believes.

“To reach this goal, Trump is handing over the decision to the Republican-led Congress and it is now up to them to decide whether to impose new sanctions on Iran,” he added.

Jokar suggested that the decision by the US to impose new sanctions on Iran would cause Tehran to reciprocate because it would be politically hard to remain passive to “foreign aggression”.

“Consequently, Trump is re-opening the door for escalation while Former US President Barack Obama did the opposite by securing peace through diplomacy. As a result, the US is playing a dangerous game with international law and is on the path of becoming an untrustworthy partner.”

“In addition, the White House is posing a real risk to the US national security. However, Trump is miscalculating. He is isolating the US while strengthening EU-Iran ties. Moreover, designating the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which is viewed as the protectors of Iran's national security against the ISIS terrorist group, as a terrorist group would unite Iran domestically because the IRGC and its top commanders like Qasem Soleymani are becoming popular in the Islamic Republic.”