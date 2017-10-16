Leyla Aliyeva: Food security important for peace, stability and sustainability (UPDATE)

Details added

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Food security and rural development are important factors for ensuring peace, stability and sustainability in the world, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, goodwill ambassador of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Leyla Aliyeva said.

She made the remarks at an event dedicated to World Food Day, being held in ADA University in Baku Oct. 16.

The event was organized by the IDEA Public Union, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and FAO.

Stressing the importance of the World Food Day, Aliyeva noted that the current problems in that sphere can lead to conflicts, hunger and mass migration.

“Migration is not obligatory,” she said, adding that the choice must be voluntary and it is necessary to invest in the development of the districts for millions of people not to leave their native lands.

The event, organized under the slogan "Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development", is aimed at determining the impact on production, social tension and equality of migration and remittance flows, improving perceptions of their effects on poverty and food security.

The purpose of the event is to determine the challenges faced by policy-makers in the agricultural sector, researchers, financial organizations and donor agencies to cope with migration and more efficiently manage remittances, understand the impact of gender relations on migration, develop migration policy and policy for integrated rural development, explore additional value as a result of encouraging them.

The event is also aimed at determining the most progressive experience in places where migration has contributed to the development of rural areas, discussing relevant policy and highlighting best practices, determining areas and opportunities for broad cooperation with FAO and other interested sides.

The panel discussions on "Economics and Politics of Migration: Implications for Agriculture and Food" will be held during the event.The q&a session will also be held with the participants.