Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping overhauls big ferry (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message that it has completed overhaul of the “Barda” ferry.

The vessel successfully passed sea trials, according to the message.

“Main and auxiliary steering wheels, pumps, propulsion mechanisms, as well as main and auxiliary engines were repaired, some parts were replaced with new ones,” the message said. “During the repairs, the vessel’s boiler, engine cooling pipes were debugged and other work was done.”

The ferry was returned for operation at the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to sail to Turkmenbashi, Kuryk and Aktau.

The “Barda” ferry with capacity of 54 cars was built at the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.

The vessel’s length is 154.5 meters and width is 17 meters. Its maximum speed is 13.9 knots.

Currently, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has 13 ferries.