Business magnate’s airplane leased for Uzbek president’s official flights

2017-10-16 14:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 16

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

An Airbus 340 M-IABU plane, owned by an Uzbek-born Russian business magnate Alisher Usmanov, has been leased for flights of Uzbekistan’s president, the Uzbekistan Airways said in a message Oct. 14.

The Uzbekistan Airways was instructed by the government to seek for and select several types of aircraft for possible leases in order to be used as the official aircraft of the Uzbek president for long-distance flights.

The Airbus 340 M-IABU, proposed by its operator Global Jet, was chosen in terms of comfort, safety and technical readiness.

Uzbekistan’s national airline concluded a lease agreement with the aircraft owner, Klaret Aviation Limited, under commercial terms at current market prices.