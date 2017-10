Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents meet in Geneva (PHOTO)

2017-10-16 14:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Geneva to attend a meeting with Armenian president that was organized by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

President Aliyev met with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan on Oct. 16.

The meeting was attended by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and special representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office.