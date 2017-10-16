Azerbaijan may open trading house in US (UPDATE)

2017-10-16 14:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan will consider opening a trading house in the US, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-US business forum in Baku Oct. 16. The business forum is supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

"This decision can be made in the future,” he said. “Everything depends on the volume and dynamics of our trade turnover with the US. We continue to analyze the situation and will work on the establishment of Azerbaijan’s trading houses in those countries, with which the trade turnover is successfully expanding and demonstrating positive dynamics.”

Babayev added that at present, the priority for Azerbaijan is to open trading houses in the neighboring countries.

"We have already opened a trading house in Belarus,” he said. “A trading house is planned to be opened in Ukraine soon. Azerbaijan’s trade representatives have been already appointed in China, Russia, the UAE and Central Europe.”

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US amounted to $416.4 million in January-August, of which $413.09 million (7.79 percent) accounted for the import of the US products.