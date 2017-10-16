Nobel Oil honored with “Transparent Tax Partner” status

Nobel Oil was honored with the “Transparent Tax Partner” status by the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan for its transparent financial performance.

“Transparent Tax Partnership” practice is a brand new approach in establishment and further increase of mutual trust and transparency between taxpayers and tax authorities, setting up favorable environment for businesses and raising voluntary compliance level within the country.

There is a number of criteria, which the company shall meet in order to gain the “Transparent Tax Partner” status. The taxpayer shall firstly file their tax reports and pay their taxes in full and in a timely manner, properly state the employee numbers and their salaries, possess secure e-signature, hold their accounting in line with international and local accounting standards. The taxpayer shall not be under economic criminal prosecution during last 3 years and shall not make any transactions with taxpayers at risk.

Being one of the leading companies in oil-gas sector, Nobel Oil continues its efforts to ensure sustainable development. Business entities operating within Nobel Oil group of companies provide drilling, construction and project management, as well as equipment maintenance, procurement and enhanced oil recovery services.