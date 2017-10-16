Turkish society poorly informed about Turkish citizens’ illegal visit to Karabakh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish society is poorly informed about the visit of a number of Turkish citizens to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Ekrem Kiziltas, head of the Turkish Media Association, expert, columnist of Turkey’s Takvim newspaper told Trend Oct. 16.

Kiziltas noted that the visit of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories is primarily directed against Ankara.

As it is known, there was an MP from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) among those who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani lands, he said.

“The HDP policy is directed not only against Turkey, but also against the friends of the country, which is a kind of norm for this party,” said Kiziltas.

It should be reminded that in September 2017, Turkish MP Garo Paylan visited Armenia, where he called on Turkey to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.

On September 22, Turkish citizens Ufuk Uras, Ali Bayramoglu, Said Cekinoglu and Erol Katircioglu illegally visited Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the illegal visit of Turkish citizens to the occupied Azerbaijani territories did not reflect Ankara’s official policy.

Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office filed a criminal case under the Criminal Code’s Article 318.2 (illegally crossing Azerbaijan’s state borders). All four individuals are accused under the abovementioned article. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them. They were declared internationally wanted.

An appeal was sent to the Turkish law enforcement to detain the four individuals.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

