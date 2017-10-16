Azercell supports students at “Graduate-2017”

Azercell Telecom LLC has provided its next support to students. Thus, the representatives of HR Department of the company participated in the traditional job fair Graduate-2017 organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan State Economic University and supported by the Ministry of Education on October 14.

Azercell corner stood out for its active participation and was welcomed by the students with great interest. The company representatives answered the questions of the visiting students and provided detailed information about Student Bursary and Internship Programs of Azercell. Also, they gave some useful advice to young fellows aspiring to build career at Azercell. A special e-mail address was created for inquiries of the students.

It should be noted that Azercell Telecom continuously helps talented youth to build career. With its own initiative, Azercell has organized Career Days on a regular basis. During such events, the talented youth striving to join the company meet with Azercell representatives and get broad information about company activities.

The job fair is primarily aimed to inform the students and graduates about the existing demand for his/her field of specialization in labor market, build up first relations with employers, while the employers had a chance to shortlist potential employees, and assist young jobseekers to land a decent job in the market.

