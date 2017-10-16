Kazakhstan starts export of gas to China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

A ceremony of launching the export of Kazakh gas from the main gas pipeline "Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent" to the transnational gas pipeline "Central Asia-China" was held in Astana, Kazinform reported.

The Chinese side receives gas on the "Khorgos" border point. The length of the export route through the territory of Kazakhstan is about 3,000 kilometers. The project involves the use of more than 10 compressor stations.

The Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev stated during the ceremony, that the revenues of the "KazTransGas" group of companies jointly with other companies using subsoil will amount to more than $900 million.

“I include in this amount the cost of gas, the profits and tariffs that joint ventures will receive,” said Bozumbayev.

He stressed that the gas pipeline's capacity is much greater than 5 billion cubic meters.

“This is only the first step, in general, Kazakhstan has the necessary technical capacity to supply 10 billion cubic meters of gas,” the minister added.

Previously, Kazakhstan and China signed an agreement to supply 5 billion cubic meters of Kazakh gas to China. The agreement was concluded between “KazTransGas” JSC and “PetroChina International Company Limited”.

The main resource of exporting gas is in the deposits of western Kazakhstan, as well as in available gas reserves of “KazTransGas”.