Azerbaijan developing new mechanism to regulate electricity market (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan is developing a new mechanism for regulating its electricity market, said the country’s Energy Ministry in a message Oct. 16.

The creation of the new mechanism is envisaged in the draft law on electricity market of Azerbaijan, which was discussed Oct. 16 by representatives of the Ministry of Energy and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Gulmammad Javadov said that the development of draft law is reflected in strategic road maps designed to support the development of the country’s economy.

According to him, the primary version of the draft law, developed jointly with the USAID, has already been discussed in the ministry. Representatives of the Energy Ministry consider it necessary to introduce certain amendments to the draft law.

USAID Mission Director in Azerbaijan, Mikaela Meredith, for her part, said that the US Agency for International Development is ready to provide the necessary support for implementing measures reflected in the strategic road maps.

Participants of the meeting expressed hope for the speedy completion of the work on preparation of the draft law. In this regard, it was decided that the ministry will present its final comments on the draft law within the next ten days.