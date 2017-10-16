Mineralnye Vody airport names Uzbekistan Airways "most punctual"

2017-10-16

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 16

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s flag carrier airline Uzbekistan Airways was recognized as the most punctual, according to the rating of the Mineralnye Vody Airport.

Flights were considered delayed when the departure time was postponed by 15 minutes or more.

The Mineralnye Vody Airport summarized the results of flight regularity among all airlines, carrying out flights from the airport in September 2017. Uzbekistan Airways ranked first with the total number of flights from 4 to 10 per month.

Uzbekistan Airways regularly ranks high on the list of most punctual airlines in the rankings of various Russian airports.

Currently, the airline operates two flights per week to the Mineralnye Vody Airport – on Tuesdays and Sundays.