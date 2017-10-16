“Those who committed Khojaly genocide hold high posts in Armenia”

2017-10-16 17:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Those who committed the Khojaly genocide hold high posts in Armenia, Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva said during discussions within the PACE autumn session.

She asked why no pressure was exerted on Armenia so that those who committed the Khojaly genocide answer before the law.

Pashayeva noted that the aggressor country that committed the Khojaly genocide, and which declares a terrorist a hero, has no right to speak about justice in this organization.

Ganira Pashayeva spoke about the mysterious release of the international terrorist of Armenian origin Varoujan Garabedian in France on Armenia’s appeal and demanded an investigation into this issue.

The MP accused the PACE of double standards, and also stressed that some MPs reacted sharply to the campaign against Azerbaijan.

“Why doesn’t the PACE take any steps to exert pressure on Armenia, which violates the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani refugees?” the Azerbaijani MP asked. “While the whole world watched, Armenia killed 613 people in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly during one night, hundreds of seriously wounded people miraculously survived.”

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of the former Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

“Why does application of double standards continue?” Ganira Pashayeva asked.

She noted that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland acts against Azerbaijan.

“However, Armenia doesn’t recognize him or the appeals of the PACE, and doesn’t release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who are illegally kept hostages today [in occupied Nagorno Karabakh],” she added. “Why don’t Secretary General Jagland and the PACE take serious steps to exert pressure on Armenia to release the Azerbaijani hostages and protect the violated rights of these people?”

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov.

A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.