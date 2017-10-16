Iraqi army forcing out Peshmerga units in Kirkuk

2017-10-16 17:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Iraqi Armed Forces are forcing the Peshmerga units in Kirkuk out, Iraqi media reports citing military sources.

Reportedly, the Iraqi Armed Forces also took control of several settlements in the south of the city.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Haider Al-Abadi ordered security forces to ensure the safety at military bases and state facilities in Kirkuk province. He asked the military to interact with Peshmerga units and avoid confrontation.

The authorities of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq had announced about the offensive of government forces in Kirkuk.

Baghdad accused the Kurdish autonomy of using the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to defend Kirkuk, calling it a declaration of war.

Kirkuk and a number of other regions adjacent to the Kurdish autonomy are virtually controlled by Peshmerga, and Baghdad protests against it. Following the independence referendum held by Kurds, the Iraqi parliament called for sending troops to Kirkuk province to return control over it.