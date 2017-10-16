Sooronbai Jeenbekov wins presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooranbai Jeenbekov won the presidential election receiving 54 percent of the votes.

His main opponent Omurbek Babanov received 33% and already admitted his defeat at the election, RIA Novosti reported.

Jeenbekov declared that he aims to save the achievements of the previous years and work on further development of the country. He also stated that he will build a policy based on mutual respect with Kazakhstan.

Presidential term of the current President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev ends on December 2017, and he could not run for presidency again, due to the constitution of the country.

Totally there were 12 candidates participating in the elections. Sooronbai Jeenbekov, representing the ruling Social Democratic Party, was named the successor of Almazbek Atambaev.