Chairman of the Council of Rectors of the Universities of Bulgaria at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Chairman of the Council of rectors of the Universities of Bulgaria at the same time rector of the university of Mining and Geology “St. Ivan Rilski” prof. Lyuben Totev and head of Consular Section of the Embassy of Bulgaria to Azerbaijan Mr. Kiril Apostolov visited Baku Higher Oil School.

BHOS vice rector on training, science and international relations prof. Ramiz Humbatov opened the meeting organized in order to establish cooperation and friendly relations between universities and informed the guests about BHOS structure, activities and achievements gained by the higher school within the short period of time. While taking interest in the statistic information on knowledge level of BHOS students, prof. Lyuben Totev highly evaluated the mentioned knowledge level.

The guests who demonstrated keen interest in BHOS and its activities talked about possible joint and diverse cooperation fields. In conclusion of the meeting the guests made acquaintance with BHOS more closely while walking within the building of the higher school.