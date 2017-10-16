US delegation in Turkey to resolve crisis

2017-10-16 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A US delegation arrived in Turkey to resolve the crisis in relations between Washington and Ankara, Turkish media outlets reported Oct. 16.

The delegation is expected to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

