Tehran mayor criticizes predecessor, aims to tackle traffic crisis

2017-10-16 18:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 16

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Mohammad Ali Najafi, the new mayor of Tehran, has strongly criticized the previous management for having failed to serve the city.

In his first news conference as a mayor of Tehran, which was staged 50 days after he was elected to the post, Najafi adopted a pose of revolt.

“We do not enjoy living in Tehran,” Najafi said, stressing the metropolis lacks livability, stability, and peace.

“It is no longer possible to go on with the policies of the past,” he said, adding that over the past years the management has gone too far mixing political expediency into mayorship policies, to the loss of much resources of Tehran.

He also said that thanks to the removal of sanctions on Iran following the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the atmosphere is now more open to lure foreign investors into projects for the urban development of Tehran.

Najafi noted that dense traffic is the top priority of residents in the capital city to be dealt with, adding he has special plans to tackle the traffic issue.

He said making it expensive to use cars, adding extra tax to luxury cars, and working with police to reshape passages will be high on his agenda to tackle the traffic crisis.

Tehran's busy streets have five times as many taxis as New York. The number of cars in the streets of Tehran is said to be five million, while the city can technically only hold one million cars.