Turkey lauds Iraq's determination to restore territorial integrity

2017-10-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey welcomes Iraq's determination to restore territorial integrity by establishing control over Kirkuk, reads a message from the Turkish Foreign Ministry seen by Trend Oct. 16.

Turkey is in solidarity with Iraq and welcomes its statement saying Baghdad will not allow the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) concentrate in Kirkuk.

“Turkey, as before, supports the integrity of Iraq and expresses its readiness to jointly fight against the PKK in Iraq,” the message said.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Haider Al-Abadi ordered security forces to ensure safety at military bases and state facilities in Kirkuk.