Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU countries increases

2017-10-16 19:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-August 2017 valued $10,856.3 million, according to the Ministry of Economy of Kazakhstan.

This index illustrates a 31.6 percent increase over the same period in 2016.

Kazakhstan’s exports to the EAEU countries in value terms amounted to $3,297.1 million (36.5 percent more compared to the same period in the previous year), while imports amounted to $7,559.2 million (up 29.5 percent).

Russian share in Kazakhstan’s trade with the countries of the EAEU accounts for 92.2 percent; Kyrgyzstan’s share is 4.3 percent; Belarus’ share is 3.5 percent.