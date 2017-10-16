Turkish government extends state of emergency for 3 more months

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

The Turkish government has extended the state of emergency for another three months, the country’s media outlets report Oct. 16.

“The government adopted a decision to extend the state of emergency in the country for three more months. It was sent to the parliament for approval,” Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

The state of emergency has already been extended twice for a period of three months.