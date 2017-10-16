Iraqi forces enter Kirkuk as Kurds flee

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Iraqi government forces have entered central Kirkuk after taking key installations outside the disputed city from Kurdish fighters, BBC News reports.

Thousands of people fled the city ahead of the Iraqi advance.

The Iraqi military moved into Kirkuk three weeks after the Kurdistan Region held a controversial independence referendum.

They are aiming to retake areas under Kurdish control since Islamic State militants swept through the region.