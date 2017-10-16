Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan – authorized bank of Baku Shopping Festival

2017-10-16 20:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) is the authorized bank of the second Baku Shopping Festival, which started on October 15.

According to the bank’s message issued Oct. 16, during the festival, two IBA offices will operate daily from 10:00 (UTC+4) to 22:00. This is the Customer Service Department (67, Nizami Street) and Nasimi Branch (21A, 28 May Street).

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival, which aims to turn Baku into a regional trading center, will be held October 15-November 15.

During the festival, customers in more than 400 stores of Baku will be able to purchase clothes, electronics, household appliances, furniture, perfumes and cosmetics, as well as other products from leading global brands within special campaigns and with discounts.

In addition, the Tax Free system will be applied to the goods purchased. In addition, during the festival, it is planned to organize interactive games, fashion shows and other entertaining activities.

Azerbaijani and foreign guests, who made purchases worth more than 100 manats in stores labeled with the “Baku Shopping Festival - Tax Free” stickers, get an opportunity to return a certain part of the value-added tax (VAT) from the amount spent. VAT refund is only possible in the stores labeled with these stickers. The certain part of the VAT amount can be refunded in cash or by transfer to a customer’s card/bank account.

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

For the first time, the Baku Shopping Festival was held April 10-May 10, 2017.

For more information on products and services of the IBA, please visit the official website www.ibar.az, any of 36 branches and 40 sub-branches of the bank, or call the Information Center: (012) 937.

Information can also be obtained on IBA’s official Facebook page.