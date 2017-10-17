North Korea Supports Ban on Nuclear Weapons, But to Abandon Them After US Only

The North Korea supports the idea of ​​a complete ban on nuclear weapons in the world, but intends to keep its nuclear arsenal while the United States has one, deputy permanent representative of the North Korea to the United Nations, Kim In Ryong, said Monday, Sputnik reported.

"The DPRK constantly supports the complete elimination of the nuclear weapons and efforts for the denuclearization of the entire world, but as long as US, who constantly threatens and blackmails DPRK with nuclear weapons, rejects NBT [Nuclear ban treaty], DPRK is not in position to accede to the treaty," Kim In Ryong told the UN General Assembly First Committee.

The possession of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles is a justified measure for self-defense, as no country in the world has been exposed to such an extreme and direct nuclear threat from the United States for such a long time, the diplomat said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has reached a critical point, a nuclear war can begin at any moment, he stressed.

Tensions around North Korea and its nuclear program have escalated sharply due to repeated nuclear and missile tests carried out in violation of UNSC resolutions. In response, the UNSC introduced several rounds of sanctions against Pyongyang aimed at hampering the development of the North's nuclear weapons.

In late September, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that US President Donald Trump had declared war on his country, and the nation had the right to take countermeasures against the United States, including bringing down US warplanes. Trump has previously repeatedly hinted at the possibility of a military solution to the North Korean nuclear problem.