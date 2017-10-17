Details of IGB fulfillment plan disclosed

2017-10-17 08:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The fulfillment plan for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is under final alignment, Teodora Georgieva, executive officer at ICGB AD joint venture company, the project’s operator, told Trend.

She noted that the Project Fulfillment Plan includes upcoming major steps for ensuring the start of the pipeline’s construction, amendment of the Innovations and Competitiveness (OPIC) program by including ICGB as a beneficiary of grant from Greece, exemption, tender launching procedures, etc.

"The construction of IGB is planned to start in 2018. After adoption of the decision for exemption, which is expected for next year, we will be able to submit for a building permit in Greece," added Georgieva.

On September 12, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works issued a permit for construction of IGB on Bulgaria’s territory.

The permit was issued for construction on the territory of Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali districts.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn