US names acting special envoy for int’l energy affairs

2017-10-17 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Sue Saarnio has been officially appointed Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State, Trend learned from the Department of State.

Sue Saarnio is a career Foreign Service Officer with more than 30 years of experience on international trade and economic issues in the US State Department, at headquarters and overseas.

She previously served as Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Oceans, International Environmental and Scientific Affairs. Prior to that, she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Canada, Mexico and Regional Economic Policy in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

She has served in the State Department’s Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Bureau as Deputy Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs and Director for Multilateral Trade Affairs.

