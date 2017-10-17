Turkmen ambassador accredited in UAE

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Serdarmammet Garajayev presented his credentials to Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Garajayev has previously served as consul general of Turkmenistan in Mashhad, Iran.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in 1995.

The UAE companies are prominently represented in Turkmenistan's energy market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 as part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). This company is one of the biggest foreign investors in Turkmenistan.

Petrofac company took part in the implementation of a big service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field in the Mary province of Turkmenistan, the second biggest field in the world.