Heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armed forces to hold meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Georgian General Staff, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia will be held in Tbilisi on Oct. 17.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message that the parties will discuss the development of cooperation in the trilateral format and the role of armed forces in ensuring regional stability.

There will also be an exchange of views on the implementation of practical activities in ensuring the security of regional projects and other issues.