Good news for clients willing to get loan from Azer Turk Bank

2017-10-17 10:17 | www.trend.az | 1

The state-owned Azer Turk Bank announces launch of the new consumer lending product for everyone. The clients of the Bank can get up to 15000 AZN or its USD equivalent for 36 months. Now everyone with official income over 200 AZN can get a loan. The Bank also dispenses its customers from insurance expenses on loan.

These novelties are also offered to the loans up to 5000 AZN issued on purchases at Madame Coco and Dekoria stores, in the frame of the “Gül kimi” marketing concept of the Bank.

Loan payments are made by approaching any branch of Azer Turk Bank with your account number, by entering your client code and birth date to the Milli ÖN payment terminals, or by entering your contract number and PIN of your ID card to Hesab.az web-page.

Besides the consumer loans, the Bank’s product line includes corporate loans for salary cardholders, loans secured by deposit, mortgage loans and credit lines opened through payment cards.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945