Israeli envoy takes up duties in Turkmenistan

2017-10-17 10:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a meeting with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel Moshe Kamhi, said the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat presented copies of his credentials.

“The Turkmen side expressed readiness to render assistance and support the activities in the strengthening of bilateral cooperation,” the Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides mulled strengthening of cooperation in politics, economy and culture.

It was earlier reported that Israel, which has vast experience in agriculture and irrigation, is ready to provide Turkmenistan with experience in purification, desalination and rational use of water resources.