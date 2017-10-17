Talks on settlement of Turkey-US crisis postponed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Negotiations on the settlement of the crisis between Turkey and the US, which were scheduled for Oct. 17, have been postponed, the Turkish media reports.

The reasons haven’t been disclosed.

Earlier, it was reported that a meeting will be held between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a US delegation.

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

