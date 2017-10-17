Uzbek head congratulates president-elect of Kyrgyzstan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 17

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated president-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Uzbek president’s press service reported.

Uzbekistan pays great attention to building mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and is ready to strengthen the comprehensive partnership for the benefit of peoples of the two countries, said Mirziyoyev in his letter.

The Uzbek president expressed confidence that the high level of constructive political dialogue achieved over the past year and the commitment of the parties to resolve the existing issues on the basis of principles of mutual respect and consideration of common interests will be further developed.

President Mirziyoyev wished Sooronbay Jeenbekov robust health and success in his new state position, and the people of Kyrgyzstan – peace and prosperity.