Nar presents new TaxFree mobile application

2017-10-17 11:26 | www.trend.az | 1









Nar presented the new Nar TaxFree mobile app, which will help you to significantly simplify the process of getting a VAT refund. The app was designed on the basis of TaxFree4U online VAT refund service. Thanks to this all-new product, Nar users will be able to return up to 19% of the amounts, spent on shopping in foreign countries. The Nar TaxFree service will help you return the VAT part of amounts, spent in such countries as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Finland and Great Britain. Moreover, you can leave any EU country with the purchased goods, by getting the TaxFree form stamped by the customs officer.







The Nar TaxFree app will also help Nar customers to save their time while travelling. There is no more need to fill-out any extra forms or wait in long queues. In addition to that, this service ensures refund of the highest possible VAT percentage within a shortest period of time. The biggest advantage of the Nar TaxFree app is that it enables you to not only get refunds for shopping done in a partnered retail chain, but allows you to return the value added tax portion of amounts, spent at all the shopping facilities, that are VAT payers.







To make use of this mobile app it is enough to get download link sending SMS to the short number of '6592'.







This mobile app is available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages and can be used by all the Nar customers, who are not citizens of the EU. More detailed information about the Nar TaxFree app is available at the official nar.az website.







Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the 'Nar Mobile' trademark, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The 'Nar' brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Within the frames of strategy aimed at continuous improvement of its network quality Nar introduced the HD-Voice (High Definition Voice) service, which is designed to significantly increase the quality of voice calls and ensure the clearest way of voice transmission. With the large network of over 6000 base stations covering 93% of the country Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.







