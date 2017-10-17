Regulation of construction standards in CIS to be mulled in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A meeting of the representatives of the CIS countries on technical regulation of construction sector will be held in Kazakhstan's Almaty city on October 20, the press service of the Ministry for Investment and Development of Uzbekistan said in a message.

The organizers of the event are the CIS Executive Committee, the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Research Institute for Construction and Architecture.

The meeting is of great importance for the regulation of the construction standards of the CIS countries.

The CIS countries have significant discrepancies in technical regulation of construction spheres, which may create unjustified barriers in economic cooperation between the countries in the future.

The parties are expected to develop recommendations for the formation of common, full-fledged, professional environment in the field of technical regulation that meets the national interests of each state and ensures the reliability and security of construction sites, as well as the availability of economic cooperation in the construction sector between the countries.