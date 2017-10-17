Uzbek president receives head of Russia's Chechnya

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 17

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, who is in Uzbekistan with a working visit, according to the presidential press service.

Welcoming the guest, Mirziyoyev said that regular high-level meetings contribute to strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership.

It was noted that the intergovernmental cooperation agreement between the two countries, signed in April 2017, has opened up new opportunities for closer interaction and cooperation in various fields.

It is pointed out that during the Uzbek president’s recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the sides expressed satisfaction with bilateral cooperation and supported the intensification of contacts at the regional level.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev and Kadyrov discussed prospects of further development of cooperation. Special attention was paid to the issues of increasing the volume and expanding the range of mutual trade, as well as implementation of joint programs and projects in economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Kadyrov, for his part, commended the policy and international initiatives of the Uzbek president in strengthening of interethnic accord and religious tolerance.

Kadyrov further pointed out his readiness to actively participate in the development and strengthening of mutually beneficial and multifaceted relations between the two countries.