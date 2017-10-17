Operations on SOCAR bonds exceed $110M on secondary market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Operations on bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR exceeded $110 million on the secondary market, said SOCAR’s chief consultant on capital markets Ali Agaoglu.

He made the remarks addressing the conference, titled “Capital Markets of Azerbaijan: Opportunities and Prospects”, in Baku Oct. 17.

According to Agaoglu, the share of SOCAR bonds on the secondary market of corporate securities of Azerbaijan reached 77 percent for the past year, while the remaining 23 percent accounted for bonds of other issuers.

