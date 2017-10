Top official: Serzh Sargsyan again being himself

2017-10-17 12:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Serzh Sargsyan is again being himself, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, department head, tweeted Oct 17.

Mammadov commented on the statement of the Armenian president following the Geneva meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

Story still developing