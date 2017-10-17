PASHA Capital investment company's activities to be reorganized

2017-10-17 12:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

PASHA Holding plans to reorganize the activities of its investment company PASHA Capital, Jalal Gasimov, first deputy CEO of PASHA Holding, told the conference titled “Capital Markets of Azerbaijan. Opportunities and Prospects” in Baku.

He noted that the holding has recently adopted a 10-year development strategy, where PASHA Capital plays a big role.

“We plan to reorganize PASHA Capital’s activities and strengthen its presence in the market,” Gasimov added.

PASHA Capital LLC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2012.