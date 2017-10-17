Belarus investments in Azerbaijan reach $1B

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organisations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) signed a memorandum on cooperation.

The document was signed by ASK President Mammad Musayev and BelCCI Chairman Vladimir Ulakhovich during the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku on Oct. 17.

Addressing the event, Musayev said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus rose by seven percent in recent years and reached $100 million.

There are many areas such as IT, agriculture, pharmaceutics and many others for expanding cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

Ulakhovich, for his part, said that Belarusian investments in Azerbaijan reached $1 billion in the past 10 years.

Currently, 58 companies with Azerbaijani capital operate in Belarus, he added, meanwhile, 70 Belarusian companies operate in Azerbaijan.