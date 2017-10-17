Powerful storm hits Black Sea coastline in Georgia

2017-10-17 13:12 | www.trend.az | 1

A magnitude-five storm is facing Georgia’s Black Sea coastal resort of Batumi today.

Last night, the sea waves were as high as several metres and fully covered the promenades along the seafront, reported Agenda.ge.

The boulevard has been full of pieces of woods and debris this morning. Cleaning activities have started at 6am and are still ongoing.

Despite a powerful storm, city infrastructure has not been damaged near the sea.

However, a strong wind overnight saw a roof of Batumi State University’s old building taken off.