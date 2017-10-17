Int’l construction exhibition in Baku to feature stands of 4 foreign countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Four national stands of foreign countries will be presented at WorldBuild Baku 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, said Edward Stroon, executive director at ITE Group plc.

This year, the national stands of Germany, Iran, the UAE and, for the first time, Poland will be presented at the exhibition, he told a press conference in Baku.

In total, participation of 310 companies from 28 countries is expected at the exhibition, according to him.

“One third of the participants will be Azerbaijani companies. Besides, I am pleased to note that a third of companies will participate in the exhibition for the first time,” Stroon said.

